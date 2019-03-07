N Korea airs documentary glorifying Kim's summit with Trump

-
ALSO READ
Trump predicts 'AWESOME' future for N Korea if Kim gives up nukes
North Korea will become 'economic rocket' under Kim Jong-un: Trump
Trump predicts 'AWESOME' future for N. Korea if Kim gives up nukes
NKorea-US-SKorea-politics-diplomacy-nuclear-Trump
Trump promises North Korea 'AWESOME' future ahead of nuclear talks
-
North Korea's state TV has aired a documentary glorifying leader Kim Jong Un's recent visit to Vietnam that omitted the failed nuclear negotiations with President Donald Trump.
The documentary broadcast Wednesday shows a smiling Kim talking with Trump while walking together inside a Hanoi hotel last week.
It also shows Kim's black limousine passing through a Hanoi street lined with residents waving flags.
The documentary cited Kim as saying North Korea and the U.S. must put an end to their decades-long animosity and confrontation.
But it didn't mention about the lack of an agreement following the Kim-Trump summit.
The footage was released amid reports that North Korea is restoring some facilities at its long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU