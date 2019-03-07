JUST IN
N Korea airs documentary glorifying Kim's summit with Trump

AP  |  Seoul 

North Korea's state TV has aired a documentary glorifying leader Kim Jong Un's recent visit to Vietnam that omitted the failed nuclear negotiations with President Donald Trump.

The documentary broadcast Wednesday shows a smiling Kim talking with Trump while walking together inside a Hanoi hotel last week.

It also shows Kim's black limousine passing through a Hanoi street lined with residents waving flags.

The documentary cited Kim as saying North Korea and the U.S. must put an end to their decades-long animosity and confrontation.

But it didn't mention about the lack of an agreement following the Kim-Trump summit.

The footage was released amid reports that North Korea is restoring some facilities at its long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 08:40 IST

