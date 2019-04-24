SL blasts: 359 dead, FBI joins probe, 58 arrested 90 (2nd Lead)

The US Embassy in has said that the (FBI) was on the ground in the island nation to assist with its probe into the suicide bombings that has left 359 people dead besides several hundreds injured.

US to Alaina Teplitz's statement to CNN's on Tuesday came just hours before put the death toll to 359 - way above the 321 that was quoted a day ago.

So far, 58 suspects have been arrested from different areas of the island, Police said. The Islamic State (IS) terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least 18 more suspects were taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday as security operations continued, quoted Gunasekara as saying.

Four walkie-talkies and a motorcycle were also recovered by the police from a house in Warakapola, around 56 km away from here, he added.

had already warned on Tuesday that several suspects still armed with explosives were at large.

After a top on Tuesday claimed that the bombings at the churches, hotels and other sites were carried out by Islamic fundamentalists in apparent retaliation for the mosque massacre in March, on Wednesday said she was unaware of any intelligence suggesting the terror attacks were in retaliation for the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka attacks and released images that purported to show the attackers. Wickremesinghe said that investigators were still determining the extent of the bombers' foreign links.

On Wednesday, among many revelation to foreign agencies, Sri Lanka Defence said that was also behind the attack.

The Minister told that eight out of nine involved in the attack have been identified, and one of them is a woman.

The US to Sri Lanka also confirmed to that the US had no prior knowledge of the attack and had not issued any warning. This contradicts what the had said. Sri Lankan Minister told on Monday that advance intelligence had been provided by "both and the US".

"We had no prior knowledge of these attacks," the said, adding, "the has admitted lapses in their intelligence gathering and information sharing."

Most of the Sri Lankan suicide bombers were "well-educated" and it is believed that one of them studied in the UK, according to the Sri Lanka State Defence Minister, said in its report.

Earlier on Wednesday, the carried out controlled explosion near in Colombo, Wijewardene said.

The police was still frantically hunting out suspects. At least 34 foreign nationals, including 10 Indians, were among those killed, the country's said. The UN has also confirmed that till now 45 children have been identified among the dead.

Police also said Wednesday morning that 18 suspects were arrested overnight, raising the total detained to 58.

