Kiren Rijiju: Most prominent BJP face in northeast (Profile)

has been the face of the in the northeastern states.

Rijiju on Thursday took oath as a in Narendra Modi's new ministry.

The member from Arunachal West constituency was bound to get a cabinet berth not only because of his political manoeuvre that helped the BJP to make inroads into the state which was ruled by the since its incepetion but also because of his splendid oratory skills that earned him a name in the national

Born to the political family of Rinchin Kharu and Chirai Rijiju, had been socially active since his childhood and he participated in the Festival of in USSR in 1987 when he was only 16 years old.

Born on November 19, 1971 in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, Rijiju studied in the famous and also obtained a Law degree from the He is married to Joram Rina, a graduate from in Delhi.

first contested the 2004 election from Arunachal West constituency and won.

Although he lost the 2009 elections by a small margin of 1,314 votes, Kiren Rijiju again won the seat in 2014 after which he was accommodated as the for Home in the cabinet of

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kiren Rijiju defeated former by a margin of 1,74,843 votes. While he got 63.02 per cent votes, Tuki could get only 14.22 per cent of votes.

Known as one of the most outspoken parliamentarians, Kiren Rijiju is also a fitness freak and has widely travelled.

His video of cycling with and during the inaugural ceremony of Mechuka adventure festival in in November last year went viral on

--IANS

ah/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)