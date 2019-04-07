JUST IN
Kolkata win toss, opt to field against Rajasthan

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Kolkata Knight Riders's skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

Kolkata has made one change in the team with Harry Gurney replacing Lockie Ferguson. Prashant Chopra and Sudhesan Midhun have replaced Stuarrt Binny and Varun Aaron in the Rajasthan playing eleven.

Kolkata is currently placed third in the league points-table with three wins from four games. Rajasthan, on the other hand, lie at the seventh spot with just one win from four games.

Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sudhesan Midhun

--IANS

kk/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 19:46 IST

