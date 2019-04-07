Kolkata win toss, opt to field against Rajasthan

Kolkata Knight Riders's won the toss and opted to field against Royals in an (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

Kolkata has made one change in the team with replacing Lockie Ferguson. and have replaced Stuarrt Binny and Varun Aaron in the playing eleven.

Kolkata is currently placed third in the league points-table with three wins from four games. Rajasthan, on the other hand, lie at the seventh spot with just one win from four games.

Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, (Captain/wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna

Royals: (Captain), (wicket-keeper), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sudhesan Midhun

--IANS

kk/

