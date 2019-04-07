Sathiyan ends sixth, but books World Cup berth

Fresh from his recent men's singles title win at the Challenge Plus Oman Open, 17-year-old of Chinese proved far superior for 26-year-old of and defeated him 4-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-8, 14-12) to finish fifth in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup, here on Sunday.

Notwithstanding the defeat in the positions match, Sathiyan booked his berth for the World Cup, to be held in between October 18 and 20.

The world No. 21 was at his usual best and even before Sathiyan, the world No. 28, could realise the enormity of the positions match, he was way ahead taking he first game.

Sathiyan won few more points in the next two games, but the left-hander from Taipei, exploiting the angles well, mounted the attack and had the Indian under pressure.

Sathiyan could have taken a game when in the fourth he had two game points, but the wily teenager pocketed it to push Sathiyan, competing in his first Asian Cup, to the sixth spot.

