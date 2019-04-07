Juventus edge AC Milan 2-1, near Serie A title

JUST IN
Budding star Moise Kean scored the winning goal with six minutes left in regulation to lead Juventus 2-1 over AC Milan, a victory that moves the hosts closer to an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

The 19-year-old extended his scoring streak to the fifth match and assured the Bianconeri of taking all 3 points from the contest at Turin's Allianz Stadium on Saturday night, reports Efe news.

Juve, with 84 points from 31 matches, is set to clinch their 35th Serie A championship on Sunday.

For AC Milan, the loss means their grip on fourth place -- the final Champions League berth -- is in jeopardy. Atalanta are just a point behind the Rossoneri and have a game in hand, while sixth-placed AS Roma trail by two points after winning 1-0 Saturday away to Sampdoria.

