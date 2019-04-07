Juventus edge AC Milan 2-1, near Serie A title

Budding star scored the winning goal with six minutes left in regulation to lead Juventus 2-1 over AC Milan, a victory that moves the hosts closer to an eighth consecutive title.

The 19-year-old extended his scoring streak to the fifth match and assured the Bianconeri of taking all 3 points from the contest at on Saturday night, reports news.

Juve, with 84 points from 31 matches, is set to clinch their 35th championship on Sunday.

For AC Milan, the loss means their grip on fourth place -- the final berth -- is in jeopardy. Atalanta are just a point behind the Rossoneri and have a game in hand, while sixth-placed trail by two points after winning 1-0 Saturday away to Sampdoria.

