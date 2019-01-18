Kosovo provocations break international law, destabilise Balkans: Putin

Provocations coming from authorities in Serbia's unilaterally-seceded province of and might destabilise the whole Balkans, visiting Russian has said here, urging to respect the international law.

Putin arrived in on Thursday for a one-day visit.

At a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart at the Palace of Serbia, Putin commented on recent decisions of authorities to introduce 100 percent tariffs to goods coming from and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as to establish armed forces against resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council, reported.

Serbia's southern province of and unilaterally seceded in 2008, with the support of the US and many EU member countries. But has been since refusing to recognize its independence.

The two sides signed the agreement in 2013 and continued to lead a EU-mediated dialogue in order to fully normalize their relations.

However, the negotiations were stopped last month, after Pristina's decisions to raise tariffs and establish armed forces.

Putin said that stands for a vital, mutually based on the UN 1244 resolution, but that "unfortunately, lately the authorities in Kosovo had undertaken several acts of provocation, and made the relations tense".

The December 14 decision to form the is the "direct breach of the resolution 1244, which directly restricts the establishment of any armed forces in Kosovo, except the international ones", Putin said.

Asked if there is a possibility for to mediate the negotiations between and in future, Putin did not provide a clear answer, but said that although the EU so far mediated the Belgrade- talks, not much of what was agreed got implemented.

According to him, authorities in Pristina should show more respect towards the international law in order to find a for the dispute.

Vucic reminded that the negotiations were so far led under the mediation of the EU, but that too had a key role because of its power to veto decisions of the

"I will consult with Putin before accepting any solution between and Pristina... but so far it seems to me that there is no mutually in sight," Vucic said.

Vucic thanked Putin for the support to to maintain its integrity and sovereignty, assuring that Serbia will endure and that it will continue to look for a compromise solution, but "will not allow to be humiliated".

