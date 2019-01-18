Top N.Korean envoy Kim Yong-chol arrives in Washington

One of North Korea's top negotiators has arrived in to meet US officials ahead of a possible second summit between and US

South Korean reports say Kim Yong-chol, travelling via Beijing, is carrying another letter from Kim to Trump.

He is expected to meet US on Friday, South Korea's said.

Speculation is mounting that the second summit could be held in Vietnam, the reported.

The North Korean leader is scheduled to travel to the communist-run country for an " state visit" sometime in February, a reported citing unnamed sources.

Little progress has been made on North Korean de-nuclearization since a historic meeting in last June between Kim and Trump.

But there has recently been a flurry of diplomatic activity. Kim visited earlier this month for talks with Xi Jinping, as he did before the summit.

Meanwhile another senior North Korean official, Choe Son-hui, is heading to Sweden, where she could meet Washington's for Pyongyang Stephen Biegun, reports say.

Kim Yong-chol, a former spymaster often referred to as Kim Jong-un's right hand man, has emerged as North Korea's in recent talks with the US.

He is a controversial figure, and has been accused of masterminding attacks on South Korean warships during his time as in 2010.

He last visited in June, when he delivered a letter to Trump ahead of historic talks between both countries.

In his annual new year's speech a few weeks ago, Kim said he was committed to denuclearization, but warned that he would change course if US sanctions remained.

Both parties signed a pledge in to denuclearise the Korean peninsula, though it was never clear what this would entail.

