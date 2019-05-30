Modi congratulates Jagan, assures full cooperation

JUST IN
Sri Lanka President in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured him of full cooperation from the Centre.

"Congratulations to @ysjagan on taking oath as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister. I assure full cooperation from the Centre. We will work together to take Andhra Pradesh to new heights," Modi said in a tweet.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered Jagan Reddy the oath of office and secrecy at a public ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and DMK leader M.K. Stalin were also present.

The 46-year-old Jagan Reddy is the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after the state's bifurcation in 2014. He succeeds N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) suffered the worst-ever defeat in the elections held last month.

Thu, May 30 2019.

