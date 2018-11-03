Lakshmi Parvathi wants NTR to take re-birth to save Telugu pride

With the TDP joining hands with Congress, the party founder N.T. Rama Rao's widow has "requested" her deceased husband to "take rebirth to save the self-respect of "

In a unique protest over and going against the party ideology to befriend Congress, Parvathi on Saturday placed a four-page letter at the NTR's 'samadhi' in

In the letter addressed to NTR, she pleaded with him to take rebirth to cleanse the and restore the self-respect of Telugus.

The had formed TDP in 1982 on the plank of Telugu self-respect. Within nine months, he stormed to power ending the virtual monopoly of the in

Parvathi was second wife of NTR. He married her in 1993, a few months before he returned to power with a landslide victory. However, NTR's Chandrababu Naidu led a revolt and became in August 1995, citing Parvathi's growing interference in administration and party affairs.

NTR died in January 1996 and since then Parvathi had been living in political oblivion.

Parvathi, who joined the YSR in 2014, alleged that by placing TDP at the feet of Congress, Naidu has given up the very ideology with which NTR floated the party. She wrote that this action of Naidu for personal gains caused pain to crores of followers and admirers of NTR.

"I am waiting for the day when people of will get back their self-respect, said Parvathi, who sat in silence for a few minutes at the

Chandrababu Naidu had met in on Thursday. They agreed to bury the past and work together to defeat the in 2019 elections.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)