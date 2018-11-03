Congress releases first list for MP poll candidates

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 155 candidates for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The list does not include either of the party's two chief ministerial probables - Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Guna lawmaker Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced its first list of candidates for 177 seats.

The polls are due in state on November 28.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 21:52 IST

