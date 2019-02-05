Lamba wants to quit party, finding reasons: AAP

The (AAP) on Tuesday said that party wanted to quit the party and was finding reasons to do so.

The party's reaction came after Lamba on Sunday claimed that chief and Delhi had unfollowed her on

She also expressed her displeasure to the leadership, asking them to clear their stance on her position in the party.

Reacting, told IANS that the party has no intention to remove her. "She wants to leave the party and is finding reasons for the same.

"The party has no intention to remove her. It is very easy for a party to suspend people. We even took back people after suspension when we found that they have changed.

"You have to follow certain disciplines and decorum in the party or for that matter in any organisation," he added.

Regarding the "unfollowing" on Twitter, he said it was purely the Chief Minister's choice who he wants to follow.

In December, Lamba had claimed that the party had sought her resignation. She also said she had been removed from the WhatsApp groups. The party denied this.

--IANS

nks/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)