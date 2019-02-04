Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 p.m. amid ruckus, minutes after it met for the day.
Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu announced that he has rejected notices given by some opposition members under Rule 267 (suspension of business) on various issues as the Upper House met.
This drew vociferous protests from the Opposition and some members even trooped to the Chair's podium.
Amid the ruckus, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 p.m.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien gave notice on the alleged "excesses of CBI against federal governments" while Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha gave notices on other issues.
