Langer compares Smith's batting at nets to Tendulkar

on Sunday said watching during the team's first practice session here was like "watching Sachin bat."

Smith, returning to the fold after the ball tampering incident kept him and away from the game for one year, was in good nick as he spared no bowler at the Whitgift School in London's south.

According to www. com.au, Smith played a shot off that said "was like watching Sachin (Tendulkar) bat".

"(I) watched batting against in those three practice games, he's literally a master of the game, so it's nice to have him back," was quoted as saying by www. com.au.

"It's been hilarious for me, because whether on the Anzac Cove or in the lunch room or we're on the bus playing cards, he's just shadow batting the whole time.

"He loves batting - he's shadow batting on the sand, he's shadow batting in the shower - I'm not joking.

"Dave's got that look in his eye, he's really hungry, he's a as we all know, he's so dynamic, he brings so much energy, and that's what we ask from our players.

"They've had 12 months to have a good think about a mistake they and the team made. I'm sure they'll be better people for that."

Langer asked for patience in terms of expecting the best from Smith and Warner as draws nearer. Defending champions take on in their opener on June 1.

"Steve's in literally career best shape and is always elite fit," said Langer. "In terms of their throwing they're building it up.

"Where they've come from, from surgery, I'm really proud of them and they're up and running.

"Are they going to throw like or Probably not at the moment but they're certainly working towards that."

--IANS

dm/kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)