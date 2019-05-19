It was like watching Sachin bat, Langer on Steve Smith after first hit in England

was in awe of while watching him play during Australia's first practise session here ahead of the World Cup, so much so that "it was like watching Sachin bat".

Comparing Smith to master blaster was a huge compliment that also sent out a warning to rivals teams ahead of beginning on May 30.

Smith, who made his comeback with the IPL after serving out a one-year ban for ball tampering alongside opener David Warner, was in no mood to spare the bowlers in the team's first training session following its arrival in England.

After smashing for a six over third-man, Smith played off Nathan Coulter-Nile, that made say "it was like watching Sachin bat", according to com.au.

While Warner was on fire in the IPL, Smith found form towards the end of his team's campaign. The former then joined the national team back home and made 89 and 91 in two warm-up games against

"As batsman it's brilliant. I watched batting against in those three practice games, he's literally a master of the game, so it's nice to have him back," said.

"It's been hilarious for me because whether on the ANZAC cove or in the lunch room or we're in the bus playing cards, he's just shadow batting the whole time.

"He's literally he loves batting, he's shadow batting on the sand, he's shadow batting in the shower I'm not joking! You should see him mate! He just loves batting. From that point it's great to have him back," said Langer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)