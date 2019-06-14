Lava Z62 launched in India for Rs 6,060

JUST IN
Domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava on Friday launched its new budget smartphone Lava Z62 for Rs 6,060 in India.

The phone comes with a 6-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a 3,380 mAh battery.

"The device also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key, thus, allowing users to use a variety of apps and features at the click of a button using their voice command," the company said in a statement.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device on the rear packs an 8MP camera and a 5MP camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi and GPS. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer and fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 16:52 IST

