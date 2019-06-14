Lava Z62 launched in India for Rs 6,060

Domestic manufacturer Lava on Friday launched its new budget Lava Z62 for Rs 6,060 in

The phone comes with a 6-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a 3,380 mAh battery.

"The device also comes with a dedicated key, thus, allowing users to use a variety of apps and features at the click of a button using their voice command," the company said in a statement.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device on the rear packs an 8MP camera and a 5MP camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the device include and Sensors on the phone include accelerometer and fingerprint sensor.

