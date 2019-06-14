Apple working on new MacBook, suggests registrations

After refreshing its Pro lineup earlier this month, appears to be readying the launch of new "portable" computers, according to registration of new models in the uncovered by

Registration in the generally precede the release of new products.

In the past, release of several Mac, iPhone, iPad, Pro, Watch, and AirPods models followed such registrations, reported.

According to the new listings, Apple on Thursday registered seven unreleased models including A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251.

As they are described as "portable" computers, the new models appear to be notebooks, added the report.

Apple earlier this month updated its Pro with 8th- and 9th-generation Core processors, bringing eight cores to the computer and making it the fastest ever.

This was the first time the iPhone-maker added eight cores to Pros to allow the devices to perform twice faster than a quad-core and 40 per cent better than a 6-core

--IANS

gb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)