Law Ministry to focus on digitization of legal services: Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who assumed charge on Monday, said his Ministry will emphasize on digitizing legal services with the focus on people who cannot afford legal aid.
Prasad promoted two legal aid mobile application -- Nyaya Bandhu and Nyaya Mitra.
He told the media here that the Ministry will focus on three crucial aspects of legal system -- access to justice, legal assistance and infrastructure.
The legal system will be pinned on digitization, and as a result access to legal services could penetrate to the remotest areas in the country.
--IANS
ss/ksk/mr
