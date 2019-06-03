Law Ministry to focus on digitization of legal services: Prasad

Shankar Prasad, who assumed charge on Monday, said his Ministry will emphasize on digitizing with the focus on people who cannot afford

Prasad promoted two mobile application -- Nyaya Bandhu and Nyaya Mitra.

He told the media here that the Ministry will focus on three crucial aspects of legal system -- access to justice, legal assistance and infrastructure.

The legal system will be pinned on digitization, and as a result access to could penetrate to the remotest areas in the country.

