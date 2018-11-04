Leah Remini had to present herself as 'perfect'

said she never presented an "authentic" version of herself to people when she was a Scientologist because she had to try and recruit them to the

Speaking to on an upcoming episode of "Red Table Talk", she said: "Regardless of what was being presented to you, from me as a friend, you were seeing a side of me that was not 100 per cent authentic because my job was to always be a perfect person in front of you, or any celebrity, to solely get you into Scientology, fully indoctrinated, fully on board and deserting any other beliefs."

Remini's appearance on the show came after she and Pinkett ended a feud which began when she said the "Girl's Trip" was a Scientologist last September, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 47-year-old said she was grateful that the "old school" actress was the bigger person and "reached out" to resolve their differences.

"It was really beautiful and she reached out to me. She was much more bigger than me in that way. It was nice to reconnect and release ourselves from all that nonsense that doesn't matter...

"What was really emotional about it was realising that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed."

