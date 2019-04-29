Lebanon sets new Guinness World Record

Lebanon's capital has set a new Guinness World Record for the number of national flags raised in a city for 24 hours.

The Alive Association in the national capital on Sunday raised a total of 26,852 Lebanese flags breaking New York's Waterloo record of 25,599 flags, reported.

"I came here to adjudicate the record title for the most national flags displayed in one city in 24 hours. I am here to make sure that all guidelines of Guinness World Record have been achieved and and we have a new record title here which is the 26,852 flags achieved by Alive Association," Guinness World Records' told

The event was organised under the patronage of Saad Hariri, represented by Rola Tabsh, at the in downtown Beirut, in the presence of Member and independent witnesses from " Law firms" and various prominent figures.

After raising the that broke the world record, Tabsh congratulated the for this remarkable individual and national initiative by excellence, adorning Beirut with thousands of Lebanese flags and entering the Book of Guinness.

"Today they were capable of raising thousands of Lebanese flags to enter the Guinness book. This is a national initiative which reflects Beirut's role and which implicates no other than the Lebanese will be raised in Beirut," Tabsh said.

