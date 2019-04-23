Self-driving Tesla robotaxi coming in 2020: Musk

has said that the is ready to fly autonomous robotaxis from 2020.

Making a series of bold predictions during the Autonomy Day at the Palo Alto-based headquarters late on Monday, Musk said the company expects to get necessary approvals by 2020.

"I feel very confident predicting that there will be autonomous robotaxis from next year -- not in all jurisdictions because we won't have regulatory approval everywhere," reported Musk as saying.

"In places where there aren't enough people to share their cars, Tesla would provide a dedicated fleet of robotaxis," the report added.

Tesla Founder and hoped that robotaxis would return home and automatically park and recharge.

Tesla also unveiled a new Samsung-made microchip that, the company said, was being included in every new car.

Musk said that by the middle of 2020, Tesla's autonomous system will have improved to the point where drivers will not have to pay attention to the road.

"We will have more than one million robotaxis on the road," Musk said. "A year from now, we'll have over a million with full self-driving, software... everything."

He said Tesla would soon develop that could last for at least one million miles with minimal maintenance.

Taxi hailing company is also planning the next generation of - flying taxis.

It has named and in the US as the first two cities for the commercial launch of its aerial taxi service by 2023 and has been on the lookout to select an city as its third partner.

has shortlisted five countries -- India, Japan, Australia, and -- and a city in one of them will become the first Air City outside of the US.

