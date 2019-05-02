Left parties file complaint against TMC for 'vote loot'

parties on Wednesday lodged a complaint before the (EC) against (TMC) alleging "vote loot" in booths of the seat during fourth phase of polls held on April 29.

Demanding re-poll in polling stations where booth capturing was reported, parties submitted a video of the voting process in booth number-52 at School in Ketugram to substantiate their allegation.

"It is clear from the video that the polling agent of Trinamool candidate, Subir Biswas was standing inside the booth and watching the casting of vote of every voter. This type of arrangement is being organised by Trinamool, which is directly against the spirit of free and fair poll. The same incident occurred in booth number-51," said senior CPI-M leader citing the complaint letter.

He questioned how the EC can accept such illegal methodology during the polls.

"This has been the special feature in in the last few years in every election," he added.

