Rajnath slams opposition for demanding Maharashtra CM's resignation

Home Minister Rajnath Singh while paying tributes to 15 Maharashtra policemen killed by Maoists in Gadchiroli today lashed out at the opposition for politicizing the incident and demanding resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Addressing an election rally at Shastri Park here for BJP candidates Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir, Rajnath Singh said that it is sad that the opposition has politicised the gruesome incident and demanded resignation of the Chief Minister.
He said during the last five years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch, killing of security forces had come down and several districts were free from Maoist stronghold.
He also slammed the opposition for demanding proof of terrorists killed during the Balakot strike.
He said, "After the strikes, should our soldiers have stopped there and counted the bodies. Warriors don't count bodies only vultures do," Rajnath added.
He said the operation by Air Force was carried out with credible information and termed it as the biggest attack on terrorists.
The Home Minister also praised the prime minister's economic policy and said that India was growing as the fastest economy of the world.
By 2030-31, India will be among the top three economies of the world, he said.
The Minister also lashed out at the Congress for saying that it will do away with the Sedition law if it came to power.
--IANS
rinku/prs
