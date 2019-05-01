Rahul slams Modi over blast remark

on Wednesday slammed over his remarks that no major blasts had taken place in the country since 2014, saying there had been as many as 942 major bombings over the past five years.

"The PM says since 2014 the sounds of blasts can't be heard in Pulwama...

Pathankot..Uri... ..and 942 other major bombings since 2014," Rahul tweeted.

"The PM needs to open his ears and listen," he said.

The comments came in the wake of the Maoist attack in Maharashtra's district on Wednesday in which 15 police commandos and a civilian were killed.

--IANS

amit/arm

