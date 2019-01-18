Leh avalanche: 4 bodies recovered

Four dead bodies were recovered from the debris of an avalanche that hit district of trapping 10 people on Friday, police said.

"Rescue teams recovered the bodies from the Khardung La Pass, where the victims were travelling in a truck," an said.

The police, and Disaster Management Force would continue the rescue process till all were recovered.

A high alert for the avalanche was sounded on Thursday by the administration following adverse weather advisory by the Met.

--IANS

sq/in

