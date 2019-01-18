Leh avalanche: 4 bodies recovered

Four dead bodies were recovered from the debris of an avalanche that hit Leh district of Ladakh trapping 10 people on Friday, police said.
"Rescue teams recovered the bodies from the Khardung La Pass, where the victims were travelling in a truck," an official said.
The police, Border Roads Organisation and Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Force would continue the rescue process till all were recovered.
A high alert for the avalanche was sounded on Thursday by the administration following adverse weather advisory by the Met.
