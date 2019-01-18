JUST IN
Leh avalanche: 4 bodies recovered

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Four dead bodies were recovered from the debris of an avalanche that hit Leh district of Ladakh trapping 10 people on Friday, police said.

"Rescue teams recovered the bodies from the Khardung La Pass, where the victims were travelling in a truck," an official said.

The police, Border Roads Organisation and Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Force would continue the rescue process till all were recovered.

A high alert for the avalanche was sounded on Thursday by the administration following adverse weather advisory by the Met.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 13:26 IST

