Bride injured in celebratory firing

A 19-year-old bride was injured early on Friday after a bullet fired in a celebratory firing hit her ankle during her marriage ceremony here, a police officer said.
The incident occurred at 12.45 a.m. when Pooja was standing on the stage for the "jai mala" ceremony in Shakarpur Community Centre.
The perpetrator was identified as Rinku, a resident of Geeta Colony, who fired the shot and Pooja collapsed on the stage, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Singh said.
A manhunt is on to nab Rinku, who knew the victim, he said.
The bride was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is out of danger, Singh added.
--IANS
sp/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU