Bride injured in celebratory firing

A 19-year-old bride was injured early on Friday after a bullet fired in a celebratory firing hit her ankle during her ceremony here, a said.

The incident occurred at 12.45 a.m. when Pooja was standing on the stage for the "jai mala" ceremony in

The perpetrator was identified as Rinku, a resident of Geeta Colony, who fired the shot and Pooja collapsed on the stage, of Police said.

A manhunt is on to nab Rinku, who knew the victim, he said.

The bride was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is out of danger, Singh added.

--IANS

sp/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)