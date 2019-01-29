LFW: A push to eco fashion, new talent and weavers

With the mustering up forces to promote the visibility of homegrown handloom by Indian weavers, Week (LFW), the Summer Resort 2019 edition of which gets underway here on Wednesday, has its focus set on nurturing sustainable fashion, fostering fresh and innovative talent, and increasing the livelihood of artisans who are keeping the nation's rich textile traditions alive.

will open the season with a melange of zardozi, chikankari and brocades at The here on Tuesday with a show to kick off five days of fodder.

" provides an opportunity not only to define Indian fashion, but also consumer and preference. We take this responsibility seriously and have been able to leverage the platform to initiate conversations on inclusivity, livelihood and sustainability," Jaspreet Chandok, of Fashion, IMG Reliance, told IANS.

In its pursuit to encourage fresh talent, has been running a Gen Next programme. This time, four designers will get a chance.

There's 'The Real Cut', which will enable diamond jewellery designers to collaborate with emerging designers.

But the star attraction is the Circular Design Challenge, which will give a jump start to the ' Day' on January 31. By dedicating an entire day to sustainable fashion, organisers have steered the once largely Bollywood glam-laden platform in a constructive direction.

A collaborative initiative of Industries Ltd's R | Elan 'Fashion For Earth', the UN in and LFW, the Challenge is a competition for fashion entrepreneurs who innovate using materials from diverse sources of waste, including plastic.

Its aim is to spotlight the environmental champions of tomorrow in the and textiles industry. The winner will get Rs 20 lakh to build a brand.

On the same day, a show will highlight the achievements of a project supporting marginalised handloom clusters in There will be a special showcase of Eri and Muga textiles handwoven by artisans in these clusters through a capsule line developed by mainstream fashion brands such as Raymond and

Dongre will separately also showcase a line created using biodegradable fabric Tencel.

Even leftover Tencel fabrics from previous LFW seasons have been used by some designers for an upcycled collection under FashUp Project.

This apart, athleisure has tied up with Alcis Sports, for a line made using environment-friendly R-PET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate), a recyclable material used for soda bottles, water bottles and

As for the livelihood aspect that Chandok touched upon, a #FashionForLivelihoods show will include work by weavers and artisans.

A #FarmToFashion line has brought together The Woolmark Company, fashion label Pero and Kullu-based wool weavers' cooperative Bhuttico for a line of luxury garments made using Australian Merino wool.

Delhi-based Rajdeep Ranawat, who is making his LFW debut, is excited about the diverse platform.

"Fashion, as it should be, is beyond the boundaries of commercial viability and yet wearable in nature, theatrical and cinematic in its true sense, and that's what pulled us towards debuting with LFW this time," Ranawat told IANS.

Glamour won't be missing.

will walk the ramp for Gaurav Gupta, Aditi for Sailesh Singhania, Divya Khosla Kumar for Parvathi Dasari, the "Gully Boy" cast for a line 'GullyGen', for Punit Balana, Kareena Kapoor Khan will catwalk for Shantanu & Nikhil's grand finale.

From the sports arena, will walk the ramp for Vaani Raghupathy and P.V. Sindhu for Misfit Panda by Juveca Panda.

