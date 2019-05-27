LFW's The Platform returns, themed 'Made Differently'

-
The second edition of Lakme Fashion Week's The Platform, a programme conceptualised to identify and mentor young fashion designers, has 'Made Differently' as its theme.
Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Smartwater, a premium water brand by Coca-Cola, have collaborated for the initiative, which aims to create an eco-system to promote an alternative genre of fashion that is unconventional and fearless.
The upcoming season will be driven by innovation, and it's important for the designer to highlight the process of developing the collection focussing on how it is '#MadeDifferently', read a statement.
"The debut of 'The Platform' last year led to discovery of meritorious designers, who not only enthralled us with their creativity but also set high benchmarks across the fashion fraternity. We are proud of our previous season's winner Kanika Goyal, who got recognised by Forbes India in their '30 under 30 Young Achievers' 2019 list," said Coca-Cola India's spokesperson.
Jaspreet Chandok, Vice-President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance, said, "A multitude of emerging designers have identified the potential of this programme, making it a success during its first run. We are happy to launch the second edition."
The registration for the programme is open till June 15.
The three selected designers will be mentored by India's fashion experts and get an opportunity to showcase their creativity at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
One of the winning designers will get the chance to win a one-week incubator programme and a Rs 300,000 scholarship.
