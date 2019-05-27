LFW's The Platform returns, themed 'Made Differently'

The second edition of Lakme Week's The Platform, a programme conceptualised to identify and mentor young designers, has 'Made Differently' as its theme.

Lakme Week (LFW) and Smartwater, a premium water brand by Coca-Cola, have collaborated for the initiative, which aims to create an eco-system to promote an alternative genre of fashion that is unconventional and fearless.

The upcoming season will be driven by innovation, and it's important for the to highlight the process of developing the collection focussing on how it is '#MadeDifferently', read a statement.

"The debut of 'The Platform' last year led to discovery of meritorious designers, who not only enthralled us with their creativity but also set high benchmarks across the fashion fraternity. We are proud of our previous season's winner Kanika Goyal, who got recognised by Forbes in their '30 under 30 Young Achievers' 2019 list," said India's

Jaspreet Chandok, of Fashion, IMG Reliance, said, "A multitude of emerging designers have identified the potential of this programme, making it a success during its first run. We are happy to launch the second edition."

The registration for the programme is open till June 15.

The three selected designers will be mentored by India's fashion experts and get an opportunity to showcase their creativity at the upcoming Winter/Festive 2019.

One of the winning designers will get the chance to win a one-week incubator programme and a Rs 300,000 scholarship.

--IANS

rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)