India's rich textile heritage our biggest strength: Gen Next designers

Indian scene has come a long way from being avant-garde to focusing on country's vast textile heritage, which served as the inspiration for four young designers at Week Summer/Resort 2019.

The designers -- Madhumita Kath, Amrapali Singh, and -- who were a part of Gen Next show on Wednesday and presented their collection at the gala for the first time, believe India's cultural diversity unites them through fashion.

"Every part of our country is rich in textile and crafts. We have so much to soak in and create. Another plus is that there is no dearth of skill... We can and we are creating more We have been exposed to such diverse cultural mix that fashion is one space where every influence comes together," Madhumita told

For her label, Ek Katha', Madhumita created a collection called Bliss" where she used a combination of textures that were created with herringbone and diamond weaves.

Ujjwala, whose collection was a fusion of cultures and crafts with Indian textiles acting as the base, draws her inspiration from the colourful vibe of the country.

"Our craftsmanship and use of textiles and colours is magical. We have rich source of inspiration in our hands and can never fall short of ideas courtesy our heritage," she said.

Amrapali's label Birdwalk's debut LFW range " of Hearts was all about simple, comfort and playful appeal inspired by the pack of cards.

"Our immeasurably rich and diverse cultural heritage, particularly in the area of and design is like a superpower. The extraordinary craftsmanship passed down to generations is easily accessible.

"It'll be a shame if we don't uphold this amazing heritage and these skills continue to wane with each passing generation," she said.

Sunaina said people love and want to experiment with their style.

"Our history, culture, heritage, craft and most importantly our people, who love fashion and are giving us a chance to dress them up, are our biggest strength," she said.

The Gen Next show, presented by INIFD was the first show of the five-day-long fashion extravaganza, which concludes on February 3.

