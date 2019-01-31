JUST IN
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day soon after President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The Lower House met for the first day of the Budget session after Kovind's address in the Central Hall ended. Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava laid a copy of the President's address in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai and several other opposition leaders, including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, were present in the House.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then adjourned the House for the day. The House will meet on Friday when the General Budget will be presented.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 13:26 IST

