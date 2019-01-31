Undocumented worker fired from Trump resort to attend State of the Union

An fired from US Donald Trump's golf resort will attend the address on February 5 after being invited by a Democratic Congresswoman.

Victorina Morales, a Guatemalan native, worked for years at the in Bedminster, New Jersey, before describing herself as an in a article in December, reported.

As a result, she was terminated from her job and currently faces deportation.

Morales was invited by Bonnie Watson Coleman, the Congresswoman's office and Morales' to on Wednesday.

"I hope that in his address, will finally acknowledge the real face of immigrants in this country - women and children fleeing violence, law-abiding, tax-paying people who would do almost anything to be Americans," Watson Coleman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"And if he can't, I've invited Victorina so that he may look her in her eyes to tell his lies to a familiar face."

Along with other former club workers, Morales was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday meeting lawmakers to push for an investigation into the Trump Organization's hiring practices and for protection from deportation.

Morales, who came to the US illegally in 1999, told that she had no problem getting hired by the club in 2013 and claimed that managers helped her obtain fake documents for employment.

After experiencing what she described as abuse by her and an increasingly hostile environment since Trump's election, Morales said she decided to speak publicly even though that risked deportation.

Guests are traditionally invited to the address by the and members of Congress, often to highlight a political message.

