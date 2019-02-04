Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) members created ruckus over the alleged misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation in West Bengal.
Soon after the House met for the day, the Trinamool's Saugata Roy urged the Chair to suspend the Question Hour.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not allow it, instead asked him to raise the issue during Zero Hour. She then proceeded with the Question Hour.
Congress member Rajiv Satav who was to ask the first question, did not do so and instead urged Mahajan to first discuss the Bengal issues raised by Roy.
As the Speaker tried to continue the Question Hour, Trinamool members trooped near the podium and started sloganeering against the government.
As the din continued, Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon.
