BJP delegation to meet EC on Bengal

-
ALSO READ
BJP terms Bengal bandh 'complete success', calls it off two hours earlier
TMC, BJP workers clash after Amit Shah's rally in Bengal's Kanthi
BJP launches mega drive to prepare election manifesto, to seek views of 10 cr people
BJP eyes 25 LS seats, victory in 2021 state polls in Bengal
BJP, TMC hold protest against violence after Amit Shah's rally
-
A high-level BJP delegation will approach the Election Commission on Monday on issues related to West Bengal, including on blocking of rallies of its party leaders in the state.
The delegation comprising of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP General Secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP S.S. Ahluwalia will visit the Nirvachan Sadan around afternoon, a party official said.
The party decision came after the state government denied permission to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in Uttar Dinajpur on Sunday, where he was to address two rallies.
Adityanath, later addressed the rallies via mobile.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has been continuously accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of obstructing it to hold rallies in the state.
--IANS
bns/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU