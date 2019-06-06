Every school in should be "sugar-free" by 2022, health authorities said in a new report.

At least one in four children across suffer from tooth decay by the age of five, with some regions more severe than the others, according to the report released by Assembly Health Committee on Wednesday.

" is one of the biggest causes," a for the Assembly was quoted as saying by

One of the main precautions the report listed is to set all London schools "sugar-free" by 2022, which "means no sugary drinks, crisps or chocolate are allowed in packed lunches", the added.

still allows schools nationwide to serve sugary items at lunchtime, including desserts, cakes and biscuits.

Many schools in London, however, have voluntarily become sugar-free.

Some have gone further to ban all carbonated beverages with or without sugar, only serving water instead, the report said.

The report called for supervised teeth-brushing in schools and suggested that every kid see a by age one.

It also advised London to appoint a to a government project against child obesity.

