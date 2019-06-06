US-based Vattikuti Foundation sets up knowledge-sharing body in India

At a time when over 15 crore Indians face knee and hip joint problems and one in four needs urgent surgeries, Detroit-based non-profit has set up a knowledge-sharing body in for surgeons specialising in the field.

The Surgeons' Council of would offer experienced practicing orthopaedic surgeons a forum to exchange knowledge on advanced techniques.

As for young surgeons, it would provide them with a variety of digital resources so as to significantly upgrade their skills to be accomplished robotic surgeons.

"We have conceived the to bring knowledge creators together and to move towards evidence-based medicine," Dr Mahendra Bhandari, CEO, Vattikuti Foundation, told IANS.

" is proud to have trained over 300 robotic surgeons in India by bringing in 150 mentors from outside the country in the last 10 years", added Bhandari, who also serves as director of Education and Research at Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, USA.

The foundation has acted as a catalyst in fueling the growth of in the last one decade by helping surgeons to become accomplished in the new technology.

Many Indian surgeons have created procedures that have been adopted by surgeons world-wide.

The foundation has so far awarded one-year Vattikuti fellowships to nearly 50 specialist surgeons with post-graduate qualifications in surgery.

At the first meeting held in Gurugram recently, Dr Thomas Coon, of in San Francisco, described how Mako robotic system for -- a robotic-arm assisted -- is transforming the way hip and are performed.

According to Dr and at in Kochi, surgeons have found robotic surgery to be truly helpful as it is precise.

With robotic surgery, soft tissue dissection is much less so the post-operative pain, bruising, swelling is reduced for the patient.

