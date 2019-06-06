Build up to Yoga Day, Modi post 'tadasana' video

Ahead of the International Day of on June 21, on Thursday tweeted a video of his animated version performing the 'tadasana' that he said prepares the body best for all kinds of postures.

Demonstrated or the mountain pose, the took the audience step by step through each detail and also explained the benefits.

"Doing properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease," the tweeted alongside the video.

In the 3D video, Modi is seen standing on a maroon rug, with huge windows behind him that gives a glimpse of greenery outside, just like when he posted the trikonasana video on Wednesday.

He starts of explaining how to stand with the feet together, grounding evenly, moving though each posture he asks the audience to concentrate on the breathing.

is a simple standing asana, which forms the basis for all the standing asanas. It is performed at the beginning and end of the surya namaskara sequence and is a key for all practices.

It is a good for cultivating stillness, strength and a sense of relaxed power. Tadasana can be performed between other asanas to allow the mind and body to absorb the benefits of the previous and prepare for the next one, the video says.

With two weeks left for June 21, Modi wants every person prepare for the day that was designated as World on his suggestion at the speech in 2014, and over the last five years it has only improved its reach throughout the world.

Governments of many nation mark the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country. Modi is expected to join an event in Ranchi this year.

