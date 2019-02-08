Looking ahead to mad journey of 'Jabariya Jodi': Sidharth

Sidharth Malhotra, who will join hands with after five years for "Jabariya Jodi", says everything is still the same and that he is looking forward to the "energetic and mad" journey of the upcoming film.

On Friday, Sidharth and Parineeti's film "Hasee Toh Phasee" clocked five years since its release.

The "Ek Villain" took to Twitter, where he shared a still from the 2014 film with Parineeti and a still from their upcoming film.

"Then and now! Celebrating five years of 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and looking ahead to our crazy, energetic, mad journey of 'Jabariya Jodi'. So much has changed, and yet everything is still the same! Parineeti Chopra," he captioned the image.

"Jabariya Jodi" will hit screens worldwide on May 17. The movie will present a take on Bihar's "pakadwa vivaah" (groom kidnapping).

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of and Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Ent, the film is directed by

