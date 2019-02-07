Robert Vadra's style quotient remains high at ED

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

High-profile as well as controversial businessman Robert Vadra's sartorial choices during his appearances at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning were sharp in shades of blue.

The brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, newly appointed general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, appeared before the ED on Wednesday and Thursday.

Known for his love for the high life and flaunting ensembles by top national and international labels, Vadra stepped out in a white shirt, a round neck grey sweater and a greyish blue suit with wide self checks on the first day of appearance, suggesting a calm and cool disposition.

For the Day 2, Vadra chose a warmer looking dress code, teaming up a white shirt with a V-neck dark blue sweater with white stripes on the neckline and a deep blue suit with a chic pocket square in place.

"Robert is an outstanding example of undying classic look -- whether you see him in formal wear, club wear or sportswear. His jackets are neat and keep up with international trends. His style is effortless, subtle yet strong without striving hard for attention," designer Varija Bajaj told IANS.

Vadra, being questioned on transactions, purchase and possession of certain immovable assets in London, has been open and experimental to ideas in fashion and takes care to dress in a way that accentuates his toned body.

He has often been seen in low neck, body-hugging T-shirts. However, he attracted the fashion police when he once wore pink pants with a black blazer and went out to cast his vote.

--IANS

nv-rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 21:58 IST

