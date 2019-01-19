Looking forward to work with Ajay Devgn again: Anand Pandit

is happy to back "Total Dhamaal" and he is especially looking forward to work with Devgn, who is also co-producing the project.

The is also being backed by Ashok Thakeria, and Sri Adhikari Brothers.

Pandit, who has worked with in "Drishyam", said in a statement: "It's always wonderful working with Devgn because his professionalism and understanding of cinema is supreme. 'Total Dhamaal' is an out-and-out comedy and it's an entertainer. I personally love entertainers and I'm excited at being part of 'Total Dhamaal'."

The stars an ensemble cast which includes Ajay, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, the poster of the was launched today by

Produced by Fox Star Studios in association with Films, and Motion Pictures, and directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar, "Total Dhamaal" will release on February 22.

--IANS

rb/

