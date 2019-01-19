Aditi Rao Hydari to walk the ramp for charity

Rao Hydari will be walking the ramp at a fashion show here to raise funds for charity intiatives.

She will be walking at the event for free to raise funds.

The event is happening in collaboration with an NGO called The funds will be raised and the proceeds will be used for supporting charities and non-profit organisations focused on empowering women, read a statement.

"It's a great honour to associate with and walk for their noble initiative that work towards women welfare and empowerment," said.

"Their selfless work is truly commendable and I'm glad that the proceeds will go to charities for a worthwhile cause."

The women at are organising the to celebrate 10 years with a special showcasing by House of Kotwara. It will be held on Monday.

--IANS

sug/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)