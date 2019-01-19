Aditi Rao Hydari to walk the ramp for charity

-
ALSO READ
Being Bhoomi was torture: Aditi Rao Hydari
Working on your own terms is tough, not impossible: Aditi Rao Hydari
Dhanush seamlessly wears actor-director hat: Aditi Rao Hydari
I always wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine: Aditi Rao Hydari
LFW: Aditi Rao Hydari to bring alive 'The Twilight Zone'
-
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be walking the ramp at a fashion show here to raise funds for charity intiatives.
She will be walking at the event for free to raise funds.
The event is happening in collaboration with an NGO called Saharchari Foundation. The funds will be raised and the proceeds will be used for supporting charities and non-profit organisations focused on empowering women, read a statement.
"It's a great honour to associate with Sahachari Foundation and walk for their noble fundraiser initiative that work towards women welfare and empowerment," Aditi said.
"Their selfless work is truly commendable and I'm glad that the proceeds will go to charities for a worthwhile cause."
The women at Sahachari foundation are organising the fundraiser to celebrate 10 years with a special showcasing by House of Kotwara. It will be held on Monday.
--IANS
sug/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU