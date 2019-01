'Love Sonia' an important film with important subject: Richa

Richa Chadha, who has taken a break from shooting "Section 375" and jetted off to UK to promote "Love Sonia", says it is an important film with an important subject.

"I'm so happy to see 'Love Sonia' still traveling the world and find recognition and love all across. It's an important film with an even more important subject. I will be back to and resume shooting immediately upon my return," Richa said in a statement.

Inspired by real events, "Love Sonia" is a hard-hitting story about Sonia, who risks her life to rescue her sister from a across India, Hong Kong and The film has an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore, and

Before leaving for promoting Tabrez Noorani's directorial in UK, Richa was shooting for "Section 375" in

She says she is glad that her team of "Section 375", which also stars Akshaye Khanna, permitted and were accommodating for her.

"The shoot commenced in a few days ago and this was something I had committed to and had to be part of the UK premiere," she added.

