Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' sequel set for July 2020

"Ghostbusters" sequel is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

The studio, Sony Pictures, made the announcement, 10 days after disclosing that it that was on board to direct the untitled sequel, reports variety.com.

Reitman's father, Ivan, directed the original "Ghostbusters," starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and

Murray's character Peter Venkman headed a team of parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in The 1984 film grossed $242 million in the and over $295 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing comedy film of its time.

Jason co-wrote the screenplay with for the sequel. He plans to shoot the film this summer and has started the casting process for young actors.

This installment will not be connected to the 2016 "Ghostbusters" movie, starring

