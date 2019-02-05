LS disrupted over Bengal

-
The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice on Tuesday in the pre-lunch session following disruptions over the alleged misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against political opponents.
After the first adjournment till noon, when the House reassembled, the scenes were no different. It forced Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House again till 2 p.m.
Trinamool Congress members trooped to the Speaker's podium, raising slogans against the government: "CBI tota hai" and "Chowkidar chor hai".
They were protesting the CBI's action on Sunday when its officers showed up near the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the CBI probe into the ponzi scheme scam case.
Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party members joined them.
The Congress renewed its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Members were forced to raise their issues during Zero Hour amid the ruckus.
Dharmendra Yadav of Samajwadi Party raised the issue of the 13-point roster in universities while Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab spoke on compulsory Sanskrit prayer in Kendriya Vidyalayas.
Pappu Yadav from Bihar demanded an inquiry into the derailment of Seemanchal Express on Sunday.
Congress' Shashi Tharoor raised the issue of Sabarimala temple and said "irresponsible political parties" were hijacking the genuine protests of devotees.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of Bangladeshi intruders and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of protecting them.
Mahajan urged the agitating members to go back to their seats but they did not relent. As the din increased, she adjourned the House till 2 p.m.
The earlier adjournment took place after the Trinamool and some other opposition parties trooped near the podium and did not allow the Speaker to proceed with the Question Hour. She adjourned the House till noon.
