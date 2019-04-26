LS polls phase IV: BJP to defend 45 seats, mostly in Hindi heartland

After completion of polling in 303 constituencies, 71 seats spread across nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, will be up for grabs in the fourth phase on April 29, of which the ruling BJP will have to defend 45.

Of the seats going to polls in the coming phase, 17 are in Maharashtra, 13 each in and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh, six in Odisha, five in and three in Jharkhand.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 45 of these 71 seats -- all the13 in Rajasthan, 12 of 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five of six in Madhya Pradesh, three of five in Bihar, all three in Jharkhand, eight of 17 in and one of eight in

In Maharashtra, all the remaining nine were won by and in Bihar, the remaining two seats were bagged by BJP's ally

Of these 71 seats, the had bagged only two - one in and one in

Among other parties, BJD won all six in Odisha, six in and Samawadi Party won a seat in

In Bihar, the political equations have changed from the last elections.

In 2014, Bihar's ruling party JD(U) was on the opposite side of the BJP but this time, it is a constituent of the NDA, facing the challenge from its erstwhile ally RJD along with the and some smaller parties.

This phase of polling will decide the fate of LJP in Samastipur.

An interesting contest will be witnessed in Darbanga where Kirti Azad, a who had got elected to on BJP ticket, is now a member of the Congress.

He, however, did not get a ticket as Congress ally RJD has fielded its senior from this constituency.

In Jharkhand, the BJP faces the combined might of Congress, JMM, RJD and (Prajatantrik) which are out to ensure that the ruling party does not repeat its 2014 performance when the NDA won 12 of 14 seats.

In 2014, the opposition was divided in 2014 and BJP gained from it. Jharkhand is among the states where BJP has formed an alliance and has given a seat to All

In Madhya Pradesh, the election will be a prestige battle for Chief of the Congress, who took over the reins of the state only five months back.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had swept but it lost in the Assembly polls held in December last year after being in power in the state for 15 consecutive years.

The elections were won by the Congress, which is hoping to continue that trend in these Lok Sabha polls.

With the two parties having got nearly equal share of votes in the assembly polls, the contest appears keen.

A major highlight of these polls is that the BJP has fielded Malegoan blast accused Pragya Thakur from prestigious constituency against senior Congress and former Chief

In Maharashtra, the fourth phase will see all the seats in metropolis going to the polls.

The candidates in the fray include former Union Milind Deora, and Sanjay Dutt's sister from the Congress and Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, from the BJP.

The Congress is making all out efforts to reclaim its support base in as BJP and had made a clean sweep in the city in 2014.

Sharad Pawar's grand nephew is making his electoral debut from Maval.

In Odisha, the BJP is trying to make inroads in the citadel of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has been dominating the political scene for over a decade now.

An interesting contest is on the cards in Kendrapara, where Jay Panda, a former BJD leader who is now with the BJP, is pitched against

In Rajasthan, the fourth phase will see traditional seats of and his predecessor going to the polls.

Gehlot's son, is making his electoral debut from Jodhpur and is pitted against sitting BJP and Union Minister

Raje's son is seeking re-election from Jhalawar-Baran. Raje had also won the constituency for five times.

In Uttar Pradesh, the fourth phase will include most of the seats in Bundelkhand region where the BJP performed credibly in 2014 but faces a strong challenge from and combine this time.

The electoral scene in this region is dominated by agrarian issues.

The phase will also see key contests in and Congress has fielded former union ministers - Sriprakash Jaiswal in and in

Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, who won from in 2014, has been denied a ticket this time by the party which has fielded

In West Bengal, the BJP is making an aggressive push against Trinamool Congress, which has been dominating the political scene since 2011.

In this phase, Union Minister and BJP will be defending his seat in the face of challenge posed by of Trinamool Congess.

The Congress had won the Bahrampur in 2014 and its sitting faces a renewed challenge from

