Modi files nomination in Varanasi, shows off NDA strength

IANS  |  Varanasi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination papers in Varanasi for the Lok Sabha elections amid a show of strength by NDA allies.

Modi was accompanied by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders including Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar, AIADMK's O. Panneerselvam, Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal were also in attendance.

In a show of strength, he had held a mega roadshow in the city, where he was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The high profile constituency will see a triangular contest between Modi, Congress candidate Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav on May 19.

In 2014, Modi won the seat by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 12:06 IST

