LS polls: Twitter makes it easier to report fake news

In an attempt to bar people from using its services for the purpose of manipulating the elections, on Wednesday announced a new feature to make it easier for users to report misleading information about voting.

The new feature will come into effect in from Thursday, said.

So if you see misleading information about how to vote or register to vote, including those that suggest that one can vote by tweet, text message, email, or phone call, you will be able to report such information for review from within the platform.

The rules will also include misleading information about requirements for voting, including identification requirements, misleading statements or information about the announced date or time of an election.

The platform will start with the 2019 and the European and then roll out to other elections globally throughout the rest of the year, said in a statement.

The new tool is in addition to its existing approach to tackling malicious automation and other forms of platform manipulation on the service, Twitter said.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)