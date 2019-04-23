Twitter now boasts 330 million monthly active users amidst 'healthy platform' plans

Twitter's Q1 2019 earnings report is here and it seems the company's attempts at making it a healthier conversation platform are paying off.

recorded average monetizable daily active usage (mDAU) for the quarter at 134 million, up 11 per cent year-over-year. The average monthly active users (MAU) in Q1 were recorded at 330 million, an increase of 9 million quarter-over-quarter, said in its report.

In terms of profitability, exceeded expectations with an operating income of USD 94 million and a margin of 12 per cent. The revenue went up 18 per cent, with a particular response in the US.

Twitter said that ensuring and maintaining the platform's health remains the top priority for Q2, 2019. The aim remains to provide users with credible information and make Twitter a safe platform to engage in conversations.

