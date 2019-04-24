E-sports platform Mobile Premier League raises $35.5 mn

Mobile or gaming platform, (MPL), has raised $35.5 million (around Rs 244 crore)in a Series A funding round led by Sequia India, and GoVentures, said on Wednesday.

RTP Global, BeeNext, Base Growth and were the other participating investors, an statement said.

"The funds will enable the newly launched mobile gaming platform to invest in product and user growth in India," it said.

was launched in September 2018 and raised $5 million, or around Rs 35 crore, seed funding last year.

