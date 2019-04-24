E-sports platform Mobile Premier League raises $35.5 mn

Mobile e-sports or gaming platform, Mobile Premier League (MPL), has raised $35.5 million (around Rs 244 crore)in a Series A funding round led by Sequia India, Times Internet and GoVentures, MPL said on Wednesday.
RTP Global, BeeNext, Base Growth and Venture Highway were the other participating investors, an MPL statement said.
"The funds will enable the newly launched mobile gaming platform to invest in product and user growth in India," it said.
MPL was launched in September 2018 and raised $5 million, or around Rs 35 crore, seed funding last year.
