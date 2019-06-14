Lucknow doctors protest in solidarity with Kolkata medicos

-
Doctors in Lucknow staged a protest on Friday against the attack on doctors at a major Kolkata hospital.
Doctors in the government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh protested wearing black badges and stopped work for two hours.
In Lucknow, doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU) and other government hospitals joined the protest.
The doctors also took out a march from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) office to the Shaheed Smarak to express solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata.
