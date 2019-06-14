SC stays Bombay HC order of FIR against Munde

The on Friday stayed the order for registration of FIR against Dhananjay Munde, the of Opposition in the Legislative Council, in an alleged land grab case.

A vacation bench, comprising Justices and observed that no exceptional reason has been found which merits the to intervene in this matter and ordered registration of the FIR.

The top court issued notices to the government and the complainants.

The apex court noted strong observations made by the establishing the necessity for lodging a case against Munde, but failed to see any merit.

"If we allow this, then every other person will go to the High Court for registration of FIR..", said the top court.

Munde's lawyer, Amrendran Sharan insisted that the FIR must go, contending that it signifies wrong exercise of jurisdiction by the High Court.

The apex court upheld Munde's lawyer's argument that prima facie no offence is made out against him.

on Thursday had moved the top court challenging the order. The Vacation Bench, comprising Justices and Ajay Rastogi, agreed to hear the matter.

Earlier, the had directed the police to lodge a case against in an alleged illegal purchase of government land in district.

The court's direction came on a petition filed by Rajabhau Phad, who alleged that the land at Pus village in Ambajogai tehsil, belonged to the government, and it was wrongfully handed over to Belkhandi Math as a gift.

The land transfer took place when Ranit was its mahant, despite the fact that the land cannot be transferred without government's permission, Phad contended.

After Giri's death, his family members transferred the land in their names and claimed ownership, and this information was allegedly not shared with the government, the petitioner said.

Later, bought the land in 2012 on the basis of a general power of attorney, according to the petitioner.

Phad also alleged that Munde applied for non-agricultural status (NA) of the land.

He said the police failed to register a case against Munde and that's why he moved to the High Court stating that the government land cannot be sold to anyone.

The petitioner has sought the registration of an FIR under section of forgery and cheating against Munde, his wife and 15 others.

